Watch CBS News
Local News

Police searching for suspect in West Mifflin armed robbery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Police searching for suspect in West Mifflin armed robbery
Police searching for suspect in West Mifflin armed robbery 00:20

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Investigators in West Mifflin are trying to track down an armed robber.

West Mifflin Police say a man robbed the Speedway gas station along Kennywood Boulevard around 5:30 a.m. on Monday. 

In a photo provided by police, you can see the man was holding a gun as he made an employee unlock a safe in the store.

Police say a white SUV may be connected to the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police. 

First published on May 24, 2022 / 1:33 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.