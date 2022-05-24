Police searching for suspect in West Mifflin armed robbery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Investigators in West Mifflin are trying to track down an armed robber.
West Mifflin Police say a man robbed the Speedway gas station along Kennywood Boulevard around 5:30 a.m. on Monday.
In a photo provided by police, you can see the man was holding a gun as he made an employee unlock a safe in the store.
Police say a white SUV may be connected to the case.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.
