Police searching for suspect in New Kensington bank robbery
NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) - Police are searching for whoever robbed a bank in New Kensington on Friday night.
According to police, they were called to the First National Bank on Tarentum Bridge Road just before 5:00 p.m.
The suspect allegedly threatened the workers at the bank with a gun, but no weapon was ever seen.
