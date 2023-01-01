Watch CBS News
Police searching for suspect in New Kensington bank robbery

By Patrick Damp

Bank robbery suspect still at large
Bank robbery suspect still at large 00:16

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) - Police are searching for whoever robbed a bank in New Kensington on Friday night. 

According to police, they were called to the First National Bank on Tarentum Bridge Road just before 5:00 p.m. 

The suspect allegedly threatened the workers at the bank with a gun, but no weapon was ever seen. 

January 1, 2023

