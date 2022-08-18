Police searching for suspect and vehicle in carjacking case

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are investigating a carjacking in the 400 block of Shady Avenue.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, they were informed a car was taken at gunpoint in the area between Sellers Street and Howe Street.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Police have said they're looking for a 2009 maroon Honda Accord with an Ohio license plate reading FMZ-4144.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is being asked to call police at 412-323-7800.