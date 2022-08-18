Watch CBS News
Police searching for suspect and vehicle in carjacking case

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are investigating a carjacking in the 400 block of Shady Avenue. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, they were informed a car was taken at gunpoint in the area between Sellers Street and Howe Street. 

No injuries were reported in the incident. 

Police have said they're looking for a 2009 maroon Honda Accord with an Ohio license plate reading FMZ-4144. 

Anyone who sees the vehicle is being asked to call police at 412-323-7800. 

