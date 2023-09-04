Watch CBS News
Police searching for missing Brian Weaver

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are searching for 44-year-old Brian Weaver. 

He has been missing from the Carrick area of the city since Aug. 27. Weaver is 5-foot-8 and weighs 180 lbs. He has short brown hair, hazel eyes, neck/arm tattoos and often wears a hat. 

Police say Weaver may be driving a blue Ford Mustang. 

If you have any information on Weaver's whereabouts, call 9-1-1.

