Police searching for missing Brian Weaver
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are searching for 44-year-old Brian Weaver.
He has been missing from the Carrick area of the city since Aug. 27. Weaver is 5-foot-8 and weighs 180 lbs. He has short brown hair, hazel eyes, neck/arm tattoos and often wears a hat.
Police say Weaver may be driving a blue Ford Mustang.
If you have any information on Weaver's whereabouts, call 9-1-1.
