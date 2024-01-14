Watch CBS News
Local News

Police searching for missing 75-year-old man, Richard Loduca

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Police searching for missing 75-year-old man, Richard Loduca
Police searching for missing 75-year-old man, Richard Loduca 00:22

DUQUESNE (KDKA) - A 75-year-old man with dementia is missing in Duquesne. 

According to police, Richard Loduca has been missing since around 11 a.m. on Saturday morning, when he was last seen in the McKeesport area. 

richardloducamissing.png
Photo of Richard Loduca provided to KDKA by police.  City of Duquesne Police

He was seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and a U.S. Military Veterans ball cap at the time. 

Anyone with information is asked to call City of Duquesne Police at 412-469-3774.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on January 14, 2024 / 6:56 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.