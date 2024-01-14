Police searching for missing 75-year-old man, Richard Loduca

DUQUESNE (KDKA) - A 75-year-old man with dementia is missing in Duquesne.

According to police, Richard Loduca has been missing since around 11 a.m. on Saturday morning, when he was last seen in the McKeesport area.

Photo of Richard Loduca provided to KDKA by police. City of Duquesne Police

He was seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and a U.S. Military Veterans ball cap at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call City of Duquesne Police at 412-469-3774.

