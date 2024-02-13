Police searching for men accused of pistol-whipping spa worker during apparent robbery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are searching for two men after a spa worker was pistol-whipped during an apparent robbery in the city's Overbrook neighborhood.

Police say the incident took place just before 8 p.m. at the Sky Spa along Library Road.

According to police, officers from Zone 3 received information from a caller who said they were approached by a woman saying she was attacked and pistol-whipped while working inside the spa.

The woman told police she was letting a customer out of the business when two men wearing masks pushed their way inside.

She also told police she saw one of them had a gun and that she was then hit in the head.

Police say the woman was taking to the hospital in serious, but stable condition with injuries to her head.

By the time police arrived, the men were gone.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.