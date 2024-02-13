Watch CBS News
Local News

Police searching for men accused of pistol-whipping spa worker during apparent robbery

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Police searching for men accused of pistol-whipping spa worker during apparent robbery
Police searching for men accused of pistol-whipping spa worker during apparent robbery 00:21

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are searching for two men after a spa worker was pistol-whipped during an apparent robbery in the city's Overbrook neighborhood.

Police say the incident took place just before 8 p.m. at the Sky Spa along Library Road.

kdka-sky-spa-pistol-whipping-robbery.jpg
Pittsburgh Police were called to the Sky Spa in the city's Overbrook neighborhood for reports of a pistol-whipping of an employee during an apparent robbery. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

According to police, officers from Zone 3 received information from a caller who said they were approached by a woman saying she was attacked and pistol-whipped while working inside the spa.

The woman told police she was letting a customer out of the business when two men wearing masks pushed their way inside.

She also told police she saw one of them had a gun and that she was then hit in the head.

Police say the woman was taking to the hospital in serious, but stable condition with injuries to her head.

By the time police arrived, the men were gone.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police. 

Mike Darnay
238700695-10102115172000875-2846252720336865635-n.jpg

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and high school sports.

First published on February 13, 2024 / 1:38 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.