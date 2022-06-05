Watch CBS News
Police searching for car involved in drive-by shooting in Homewood

By Bryant Reed

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police have launched an investigation into a late-night shooting in Homewood.

Witnesses have said they remember seeing a dark-colored sedan being involved and firing shots into a crowd of people.

Meanwhile, police have said that just after 11:30 p.m., is when those shots were fired into the Victory Banquet Hall on Bennett Street in Homewood.

Two were hit by the gunfire - a man and a woman.

The man was hit twice, once in the neck and once in the ear.

The woman was shot in the foot.

Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Pittsburgh Police are on the lookout for that sedan and are asking anyone with information to give them a call.

First published on June 5, 2022 / 7:06 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

