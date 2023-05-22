Police searching for attempted homicide suspect in Greene County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Greene County are searching for a man accused of attempted homicide.

The Cumberland Township Police Department is asking for help finding 31-year-old Samuel Borelli.

Police say there's an active warrant out for his arrest for attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and robbery.

Borelli is known to frequent the Greensboro Borough, Point Marion, and Morgantown areas, according to police.

If you see him or know where he is, call 911 or the Cumberland Township Police.