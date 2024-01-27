Police searching for armed West Mifflin man

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are searching for a wanted man in West Mifflin.

They say the 28-year-old may be having a mental health episode and is armed.

He is described as a white man with brown hair and a brown beard and was last seen wearing a plaid jacket with a green beanie hat.

If you see him, police say do not approach him; call 911.

Officers are also advising residents to avoid the areas of Amblers Lane, Winklevoss Field, Camp Hollow Road, and New England Road.