Police searching for armed West Mifflin man
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are searching for a wanted man in West Mifflin.
They say the 28-year-old may be having a mental health episode and is armed.
He is described as a white man with brown hair and a brown beard and was last seen wearing a plaid jacket with a green beanie hat.
If you see him, police say do not approach him; call 911.
Officers are also advising residents to avoid the areas of Amblers Lane, Winklevoss Field, Camp Hollow Road, and New England Road.
