Police say someone is leaving tacks on Panhandle Trail

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Now that summer is here, more people are out and about enjoying the warm weather.

However, bikers haven't been loving what they've been finding on one trail in the South Hills.

Bikers said they are running into issues along a part of the Panhandle Trail that runs through Washington County. Police and people in the community believe someone intentionally placed tacks on the trail. They are concerned that someone could get hurt.

Police say someone is leaving tacks on the Panhandle Trail. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

The Panhandle Trail is a popular trail for bikers, walkers and runners like Ed Ross of South Fayette. He recently fell victim to tacks on the trail.

"I've had three in my tires recently and have helped a number of people who have had tacks in their tires and seen a large number of people with flats," Ross said.

He's not the only one. Ray Lochran got a flat tire on Father's Day.

"I was down near the state line, it's called Creek Lane, and I just crossed Creek Lane when my tire went flat," Lochran said.

Brenda Coughenour, who uses the trail to walk her dogs, heard the complaints and did something about it. On Thursday, she hung fliers around the area to hopefully find out who is doing this.

Law enforcement is also stepping in. The Washington County Sheriff's Office got its first official report on Wednesday.

"We added a Polaris side-by-side, which are riding up and down the trail at the evening time. The majority of our sheriff's vehicles are going up and down during the day and in the evening," said Washington County Sheriff's Deputy Patrick Lynch.

Lynch believes this is an intentional act, calling it very serious. That is why Lisa Cessna, who oversees the parks department in the county, is doing what she can to pick up any residual tacks on the trail or in the grass.

"We've since purchased some of the roller magnets ourselves and been working with local police and the sheriff's department," Cessna said.

Police and leaders in the community urge people to call 911 right away if they spot tacks on the trail.