Police respond to shooting in Monongahela

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police responded to a disturbance along the 1000 block of Lincoln Street in Monongahela, Washington County late Sunday night.

Police activity in Monongahela on July 24, 2022. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

A heavy police presence was reported on the scene, with an original report stating a man was firing shots outside of his home, Washington County 911 dispatchers confirmed.

Pennsylvania State Police officials from Westmoreland, Allegheny, and Washington Counties all arrived at the scene, along with Washington County District Attorney, Jason M. Walsh.

The suspect in question was shot and has since been flown to the hospital. No word yet on the status of his condition.

