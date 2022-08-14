Police respond to multiple incidents in McKeesport
McKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - A large police presence has gathered at two scenes very close to one another in McKeesport.
The first location is near a convenience store on Sumac Street. No one on the scene would confirm any details, but our photojournalist saw a car window had been shot out.
Police officials were able to clear the first scene as of 10:39 PM.
Then, nearby on Craig Street, our photojournalists were able to capture video of a car that went into a home's porch.
We're working to see if anyone was hurt in either incident or if they're connected.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates on this developing story as they become available.
