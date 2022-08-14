Watch CBS News
Police respond to multiple incidents in McKeesport

/ CBS Pittsburgh

McKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - A large police presence has gathered at two scenes very close to one another in McKeesport.

The first location is near a convenience store on Sumac Street. No one on the scene would confirm any details, but our photojournalist saw a car window had been shot out.

Police officials were able to clear the first scene as of 10:39 PM.

Then, nearby on Craig Street, our photojournalists were able to capture video of a car that went into a home's porch.

img-3593.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz
img-3594.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

We're working to see if anyone was hurt in either incident or if they're connected.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates on this developing story as they become available.

First published on August 13, 2022 / 10:36 PM

