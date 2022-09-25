Large police presence at Kennywood in West Mifflin
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — There is a large police presence at Kennywood in West Mifflin.
Officers and EMS were called Saturday around 11 p.m. to the park, which is hosting its first weekend of Phantom Fall Fest.
No other information is available at this time.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
