After shots fired at youth football game, police and organizers working together

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After shots were fired during a youth football game in Homewood nearly two weeks ago, Pittsburgh police and league organizers are working together to ensure the safety of players and spectators.

During a news conference Thursday, police said they're working to address any safety issues or concerns while coming up with a plan to have officers and extra security at all future games.

On Aug. 14, Lincoln Youth Sports Vice President Aaron Strader told KDKA-TV that the organization requested for Pittsburgh police officers to be at the game as a larger crowd was expected.

Strader said officers were not at the game when shots were fired.

"They ran from the top of the park down to the bottom. Kids were running into the woods trying to escape. It was just a chaotic scene," Strader previously told KDKA-TV.

Since then, organizers and the city have come together to make a change.

"Last week was the first since community and police had a public discussion. We were given an apology and promise for change," said Tonya Payne-Scott, the president of the Western Pennsylvania Youth Athletic Association.

The city and police said their main priority is ensuring safety for both players and parents at every game.

"Every day, week after week, we show up for these kids. It is important for them to feel supported. But first and foremost, safe," Payne-Scott said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said a challenge has been keeping up communication on where games are, when, and if there are any concerns at those games, like team rivalries.

"We want to make sure that everybody has a plan to continue the communication and have an active part in watching our kids enjoy being kids," said Linda Barone, the assistant chief of Pittsburgh Public Safety.

"This is an ongoing process that involves much communication between many different parties. We hope these discussions result in continued safety," Payne-Scott said.

"It takes all of us. If we're committed together, we'll find a way to be successful together," Barone said.

Police said during games in the future with larger crowds, they plan to call on their law enforcement partners to assist with security.