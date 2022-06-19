Police officers join together for Pedal With Police event

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Officers in blue were out riding bikes in Allegheny County as part of their Pedal With Police event.

Nearly a dozen different law enforcement agencies volunteered, riding bikes from Millvale Park to the North Shore.

They said the event was to engage and spend time with the community, to show they're people, too.

"The community working with us is building a community partnership and having an understanding. We're having a great time and laughing. They're right next to us and enjoying what we are. It's showing we are the same," deputy sheriff Jason Tarap of the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said.

This is only the second year for the event and participants hope that next year's event will be even bigger.