Allegheny County police officer saves life of man at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A day on the job for an Allegheny County police officer put his training to the test.

The officer jumped into action on Oct. 9 at the United Airlines ticketing counter when a 43-year-old man collapsed on the floor. His family said he was cold and sweaty to the touch and felt dizzy before he collapsed.

The call for cardiac arrest came through Officer Marc Pruchnitzky's walkie-talkie, and he jumped into action. He made it to the ticketing counter in 30 seconds and a quick-thinking person snagged the AED on the wall. When seconds count, everything helps.

"Before I arrived on scene, there are AEDs stationed throughout the airport in multiple locations. A good bystander recognized there was something going on and brought the AED. The AED arrived just as I arrived and made the entire process extremely convenient and it helped save that man's life."

Pruchnitzky shocked the man and did a round of CPR. He shocked him again and during that second round of CPR, the man regained consciousness. He talked to the officer and told him his name and where he was headed.

The officer said he was very relieved to know he could help the man out. At the last check, he knew the man made it to the hospital and was getting the help he needed.