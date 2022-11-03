Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Man charged with attempted homicide, accused of stabbing son in Armstrong Co.

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man is behind bars and is accused of stabbing his son in Armstrong County.

State Police say that 75 year old James Suman was taken into custody on Wednesday after Troopers were called out to Parks Township for a report of a stabbing.

Troopers say that James Suman stabbed his son, Michael Suman, following an argument. 

He was flown to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

James Suman was taken into custody and is facing attempted homicide charges.

First published on November 3, 2022 / 6:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.