Police: Man arrested after crashing stolen vehicle into cruiser during chase

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was arrested for allegedly crashing a stolen car into a Pittsburgh police cruiser during a chase on Thursday.

Around 3:15 a.m., Pittsburgh police said an unoccupied cruiser was hit on Arlington Avenue.

The driver was being chased by Brentwood police when the crash happened. Police arrested the man and medics took him to the hospital after he complained about ankle pain.

Pittsburgh police said they weren't involved in the pursuit and no officers were injured.

There was no word on what led to the chase and police didn't release the driver's identity.