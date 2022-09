Police looking for man who pulled gun inside Coraopolis bar

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) — Hot tempers in a local bar have Coraopolis police asking for help.

Coraopolis Police Department

Police are looking to identify a man who they said last month pulled a gun inside the Steel Shaker bar on 4th Avenue.

if you have any information, you are asked to call the police.