Watch CBS News
Local News

Police looking for suspects in robbery of Big Lots! store in South Union Township

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Police looking for suspects in robbery of Big Lots store in South Union Township
Police looking for suspects in robbery of Big Lots store in South Union Township 00:15

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Fayette County are looking for people accused of stealing from the Big Lots! store in South Union Township.

The incident happened last month near Uniontown.

Video shared by the Fayette County Crimestoppers shows the people stuffing items into a car.

kdka-crime-stoppers-south-union-township-big-lots-theft.jpg
Fayette Co. Crimestoppers

One part of the video shows so many items being stuffed into the trunk that one of them had to sit on it to help it close.

Police say a total of four people stole nearly $700 worth of merchandise.

First published on January 9, 2024 / 3:13 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.