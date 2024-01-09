Police looking for suspects in robbery of Big Lots store in South Union Township

Police looking for suspects in robbery of Big Lots store in South Union Township

Police looking for suspects in robbery of Big Lots store in South Union Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Fayette County are looking for people accused of stealing from the Big Lots! store in South Union Township.

The incident happened last month near Uniontown.

Video shared by the Fayette County Crimestoppers shows the people stuffing items into a car.

Fayette Co. Crimestoppers

One part of the video shows so many items being stuffed into the trunk that one of them had to sit on it to help it close.

Police say a total of four people stole nearly $700 worth of merchandise.