Police looking for Pittsburgh hit-and-run suspect

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police are requesting the public's help in finding a suspect that severely injured a woman and her dog in a hit-and-run incident.

The incident happened Friday night at the intersection of Centre Avenue and Logan Street in Pittsburgh.

When first responders arrived, they found a woman walking her dog had been struck. The vehicle fled the scene. The woman was taken to the nearest hospital in serious condition. Her dog was taken to the station for treatment.

If you have any information, you're urged to call the police.