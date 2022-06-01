Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh police looking for missing 12-year-old Pearis Hunter

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Pearis Hunter is missing. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Pearis Hunter was last seen wearing ripped black jeans, a black crop top with "baby girl" on it and white Nike shoes, according to police. She is described as 5-foot-3 with black hair and brown eyes. 

She went to school on Tuesday morning and did not return home, law enforcement said. She is known to spend time in Homewood and Larimer, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7141.

