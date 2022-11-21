Police investigating vandalism of Christmas display

NORTH SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) - There is a Grinch on the loose in North Sewickley Township. Early on Saturday morning, someone snuck into the yard of this house along Mercer Road and cut the electric cords running to several light installations in this massive Christmas display.

This is not an ordinary holiday setup. This display is put together every year by the Santillo family and is known throughout Beaver County. This illuminating array of lights and figures not only helps people get into the holiday spirit but also helps raise money for the Women's Shelter of Beaver County.

The question is, what kind of person would want to ruin Christmas for this family and this community just days before their 'Light Up Night?' The answer right now is, no one knows.

We spoke with The North Sewickley Police Chief, Jeff Becze about this Christmas Caper and he says they have few leads and that his department wants the community's help tracking down the perpetrators.

"So what I'm asking is, if anybody lives in that area and has door cams or surveillance cameras to just take a look from Friday night into Saturday morning and let us know if there's anything suspicious," Chief Becze said.

On the positive side, the community has started to respond in a big way, starting a GoFundMe page for the Santillos to help them fix what was damaged. So far the page shows over $5,000 raised.

Karen Santillo, the wife of display creator Emmett Santillo, said that they are overwhelmed by the outpouring from their neighbors and that this incident will not keep their holiday spirit down.

"It is so wonderful because every year when we light the lights we have people that would stop, you know...whether they come in our driveway or on the road and they just love it and it means the world to us," Santillo said.

"Christmas is love and compassion for people. And that's what we want to show. Yes, there are some bad people out there in the world, but there is a lot more good."

If you have any information on this story, you are asked to please contact North Sewickley Township Police at 724-843-8118.