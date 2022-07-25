Watch CBS News
Police investigating threats made towards two LGBTQ businesses

Police investigating threats made towards two LGBTQ businesses
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating after several threats were made against two LGBTQ businesses over the weekend.

According to KDKA's news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, P Town Bar in Bloomfield and Club Pittsburgh in the Strip District each received threatening phone calls just before 1 a.m. on Saturday.

P Town says the caller claimed there was a bomb planted in one of their toilet tanks.

Police evacuated the club, but say they found nothing during their investigation.

The FBI has been made aware of the threats.

