Police investigating threats made towards two LGBTQ businesses
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating after several threats were made against two LGBTQ businesses over the weekend.
According to KDKA's news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, P Town Bar in Bloomfield and Club Pittsburgh in the Strip District each received threatening phone calls just before 1 a.m. on Saturday.
P Town says the caller claimed there was a bomb planted in one of their toilet tanks.
Police evacuated the club, but say they found nothing during their investigation.
The FBI has been made aware of the threats.
