Police investigating stabbing in Fayette County

By Patrick Damp

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) - Three people are recovering after a stabbing in Fayette County. 

The stabbing happened just off of Butler Street in Uniontown early on Saturday morning. 

One of the three people who was stabbed was taken to the hospital while two others were treated at the scene. 

The condition of the person taken to the hospital was not made available at this time. 

First published on December 30, 2023 / 7:34 AM EST

