Police investigating reported stabbing in Lincoln-Lemington

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Officers arrived at the 600 block of Apple Street due to a reported stabbing just before 3 o'clock this morning.

EMS personnel evaluated the victim, a male, who had suffered a wound on the surface of his neck. He was not transported to the hospital for any further evaluation.

No one else was inside the home at the time of the officers' arrival.

There was no word on how or where the victim sustained his injury.

Police are still investigating the matter.