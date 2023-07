Police investigating after man was allegedly shot with arrow

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police are investigating after a man was apparently shot with an arrow on Friday night.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. on Brightridge Street. Police found the man behind a fence with an arrow in the right side of his rib area.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.