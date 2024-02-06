Police investigating home invasion in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are investigating an alleged home invasion in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood.

Police say the incident took place around 5:00 p.m. on Monday along Oakdene Street.

According to police, two men were in the home when six men and one woman forced their way into the home.

The men told police that the woman was used as a decoy and that she asked to use a phone charger -- and that's when the door was kicked in.

The men also told police that one of the people might have had a gun and that another may have had a knife.

Both men escaped the home through a second story window and were evaluated by medics at the scene, but neither were injured.

Police say that a Playstation and a wallet were stolen from home.

Detectives from Zone 5 are investigating the incident.