Police investigating home invasion and carjacking in Knoxville

By Mike Darnay

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating an alleged home invasion and carjacking in the city's Knoxville neighborhood.

Police say 3 to 5 men broke into a home along Orchard Place just before 12:30 a.m.

A man and woman who were inside the home at the time told police that one of the men had a rifle and two others had handguns.

The man told police he was pistol-whipped and the woman had minor injuries to her face.

Police say the men stole cash, a gun, and car keys -- and then stole their car to escape the area.

The vehicle, which was a blue Honda Accord, was later recovered in Arnold, but the suspects were gone by the time police arrived.

Detectives from Zone 3 are handling the investigation.  

238700695-10102115172000875-2846252720336865635-n.jpg

First published on February 8, 2024 / 2:47 AM EST

