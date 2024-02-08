Police investigating home invasion and carjacking in Knoxville

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating an alleged home invasion and carjacking in the city's Knoxville neighborhood.

Police say 3 to 5 men broke into a home along Orchard Place just before 12:30 a.m.

A man and woman who were inside the home at the time told police that one of the men had a rifle and two others had handguns.

The man told police he was pistol-whipped and the woman had minor injuries to her face.

Police say the men stole cash, a gun, and car keys -- and then stole their car to escape the area.

The vehicle, which was a blue Honda Accord, was later recovered in Arnold, but the suspects were gone by the time police arrived.

Detectives from Zone 3 are handling the investigation.