Police investigating deadly Wilkinsburg apartment shooting
WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Allegheny County police are investigating a deadly shooting.
Just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, police were called out to a shooting in Wilkinsburg. When officers arrived at the Bryn Mawr Court apartments, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
There are no details yet about what may have led to the shooting.
