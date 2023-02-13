Watch CBS News
Police investigating deadly Wilkinsburg apartment shooting

Man shot, killed at Bryn Mawr Court in Wilkinsburg
WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Allegheny County police are investigating a deadly shooting.

Just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, police were called out to a shooting in Wilkinsburg. When officers arrived at the Bryn Mawr Court apartments, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

There are no details yet about what may have led to the shooting.

First published on February 12, 2023 / 8:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

