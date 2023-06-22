Police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash in McKeesport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman has died following a hit-and-run crash in McKeesport.

According to Allegheny County Police, dispatchers were notified of a woman who had been hit by a vehicle along Jenny Lind Street just after 1 a.m.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Police say that when police and medics arrived at the scene, they found the 39-year-old woman in critical condition.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the vehicle responsible for the crash fled the scene and is reported to be a black sedan with damage to the rear window.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to the call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.