Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating crash involving school bus, bicyclist in Richland Township

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- One person was injured overnight when a school bus and bicyclist were involved in a crash along Rt. 8 in Richland Township.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night and the roadway was shut down for several hours while police were investigating.

img-4248.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Dispatchers tell KDKA that one person was taken to the hospital.

It's unclear what caused the crash. 

First published on October 26, 2022 / 6:43 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.