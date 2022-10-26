Police investigating crash involving school bus, bicyclist in Richland Township

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- One person was injured overnight when a school bus and bicyclist were involved in a crash along Rt. 8 in Richland Township.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night and the roadway was shut down for several hours while police were investigating.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that one person was taken to the hospital.

It's unclear what caused the crash.