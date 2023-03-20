Police investigating boat explosion in Lancaster County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are investigating after a boat exploded along the Susquehanna River in Lancaster.

The Blue Rock Fire Rescue Team says the boat was docked when it suddenly went up in flames.

A large fireball could be soon along the water.

Emergency crews had to set up containment around the boat to soak up ay fuel or hazards floating down the river.

It's unclear what caused the explosion or if there were any injuries.