Police investigating armed home invasion in Hill District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating an armed home invasion that took place in the city's Hill District neighborhood.

Police say the incident took place along Memory Lane in Bedford Dwellings early Monday morning just after midnight.

According to police, someone kicked in the front door of a home and demanded money from the people who lived there at gunpoint.

No was injured during the incident.

Police say that detectives from Zone 2 are investigating.