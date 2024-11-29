Watch CBS News
Police investigating after young boy shot in Port Vue

By Mike Darnay

PORT VUE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Allegheny County Police are investigating after a young boy was shot in Port Vue. 

Police say 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Romine Avenue just after 10 p.m. on Thursday night.

When officers arrived in the area, they found a young boy who had been shot once.

Medics took the boy to the hospital. He's expected to survive.

Detectives from the Allegheny County Police Department's General Investigations Unit are handling the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Mike Darnay

