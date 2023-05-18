Watch CBS News
Police investigate threats against River Valley School District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating threats made against the River Valley School District in Indiana County.

State troopers say the district reported that some students got a threatening phone call from an unknown person on Tuesday. The caller threatened violence against the district.

Police say they do not believe the threats are real, but there was a visible police presence at the school on Wednesday.

Anyone with information can call 724-357-1960.

First published on May 17, 2023 / 10:45 PM

