Police investigate threats against River Valley School District
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating threats made against the River Valley School District in Indiana County.
State troopers say the district reported that some students got a threatening phone call from an unknown person on Tuesday. The caller threatened violence against the district.
Police say they do not believe the threats are real, but there was a visible police presence at the school on Wednesday.
Anyone with information can call 724-357-1960.
