State police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries across 3 counties

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a series of smash-and-grab burglaries across three counties.

KDKA-TV obtained exclusive video of a series of smash-and-grab convenience store burglaries in Lawrence, Beaver and Butler counties. State police believe all six of the burglaries are connected.

The latest happened at a Last Minit Mart in Butler County's Muddy Creek Township around 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 6. Burglars broke the glass door with what looks like a tire iron, according to police. Once inside, they went straight to the cigarette rack and filled up a garbage can with cigarettes.

Waiting outside along Perry Highway was a red/orange pickup truck.

On Sept. 4, state police believe the same suspects broke into the Tic Toc Food Mart in North Beaver Township in Lawrence County. Two men wearing masks went behind the register and left within a minute.

On Aug. 12, one suspect was caught on camera inside the B&B Mini Mart in North Sewickley Township in Beaver County.

In the last week of June, a Last Minit Mart in Wilmington Township, a Stop-n-Shop in Wampum Brough and a Dollar General in Portersville Borough were hit.

In each burglary, police said only cigarettes were taken. State police are working on leads. They suspect the suspects are trading them for drugs.

