Police in Wilkinsburg get guns off the streets thanks to buyback event

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) – Wilkinsburg Police were able to get dozens of guns off of the streets on Saturday when they hosted a gun buyback event.

Residents turned in firearms for Giant Eagle and Save-A-Lot gift cards with no questions asked.

Handguns went for $50 and rifles for $25.

Police also collected ammunition, knives, and brass knuckles.

"Basically, we are trying to get guns off the streets so they don't fall into the wrong hands, people who don't want them any more seniors, maybe whose spouses passed away, they don't know how to dispose of them, so this is an easy way for them to dispose of them," said Detective Doug Yohouse.

While the buyback is over, the Wilkinsburg Police have said they will accept any and all guns during business hours at the station.