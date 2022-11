Police in Greensburg asking for help in stabbing investigation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Greensburg are asking help in their investigation into a stabbing last week.

The incident happened early Thursday morning outside the Rialto bar.

Police are now asking to hear from anyone who may have been in the area and recorded video on their phone.