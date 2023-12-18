Watch CBS News
Police look to identify man seen kicking dog in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police in Lancaster County are asking the public's help identifying a man seen kicking a dog. 

According to a news release from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, officers responded on Dec. 17 to Marietta Avenue in Lancaster for an animal complaint at around 9 p.m. 

Police said someone in the area of Marietta Avenue provided law enforcement with surveillance video that showed a man kicking a small dog "numerous times" as he walked the animal. The man who was walking the dog, according to police, was wearing a red jacket, a red cap and black pants. 

According to the Pennsylvania SPCA's website, a person commits animal abuse "if the person intentionally, knowingly or recklessly illtreats, overloads, beats, tortures, abandons or abuses an animal." 

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police said anyone with information on the case can call 717-735-3300.

Michael Guise is a web producer for KDKA-TV. He has worked for the station since 2019.

First published on December 18, 2023 / 8:30 PM EST

