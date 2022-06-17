Police find man dead from multiple gunshots in Knoxville neighborhood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was shot dead Friday morning in the Knoxville neighbohood.
Few details were immediately available, but KDKA-TV confirmed that the shooting took place in the 200 block of McKinley Street around 7 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds, a police spokeswoman said in an email to KDKA-TV.
The spokeswoman also said the shooter left on foot through a nearby alley.
Investigators are processing the scene.
The victim's identity has not been released.
