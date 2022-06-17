Police find man dead from multiple gunshots in Knoxville neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was shot dead Friday morning in the Knoxville neighbohood.

Few details were immediately available, but KDKA-TV confirmed that the shooting took place in the 200 block of McKinley Street around 7 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds, a police spokeswoman said in an email to KDKA-TV.

The spokeswoman also said the shooter left on foot through a nearby alley.

Investigators are processing the scene.

The victim's identity has not been released.

