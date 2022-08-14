Watch CBS News
Local News

Police file charges against 50-year-old man for putting another man in a coma

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Masontown man facing attempted homicide charges
Masontown man facing attempted homicide charges 00:19

MASONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A Masontown man is accused of putting another man in a coma.

According to a report from the Herald-Standard, police have filed charges against 50-year-old Anthony Minerd.

Investigators said he shoved a man from behind and then that man fell on the sidewalk and hit his head.

He is facing charges of attempted homicide.

First published on August 14, 2022 / 10:53 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.