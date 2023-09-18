Police, EMS respond to Kennywood for underground electrical fire
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - Police and EMS responded to Kennywood Sunday evening for a reported underground electrical fire at the park.
Details are limited, but we do know the park was open for a private event. It's unknown what caused the fire, but there were no reported injuries or transports.
Any guests at the park during the fire will receive compensated tickets for Phantom Fall Fest.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.