Police detain person with weapon following Mars basketball game
MARS, Pa. (KDKA) - A scary scene unfolded at Friday night's basketball game at the Mars Area High School.
Police are now investigating an incident involving a weapon that forced players, coaches, and others to barricade themselves in several classrooms, according to the Butler Eagle.
The district said an incident involving a weapon took place in the parking lot around 9:30 Friday night.
The superintendent said the person was detained and is not a student in the district.
No one was injured.
