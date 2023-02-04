Police detain person with weapon following Mars basketball game

MARS, Pa. (KDKA) - A scary scene unfolded at Friday night's basketball game at the Mars Area High School.

Police are now investigating an incident involving a weapon that forced players, coaches, and others to barricade themselves in several classrooms, according to the Butler Eagle.

The district said an incident involving a weapon took place in the parking lot around 9:30 Friday night.

The superintendent said the person was detained and is not a student in the district.

No one was injured.