4 injured after police chase ends in fiery crash on East Carson Street

Four people were injured in a crash on East Carson Street following a police chase on Nov. 16, 2022. KDKA

Officials say the vehicle chase started in McKeesport on Wednesday evening and ended with a fiery crash on the South Side near the FBI's Pittsburgh office. There were four people in the vehicle that crashed. The driver is in critical condition, a passenger is in stable condition and the other two passengers have minor injuries.

East Carson Street is shut down between South 33rd Street and Becks Run Road.

