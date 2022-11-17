4 injured after police chase ends in fiery crash on East Carson Street
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Four people were injured in a crash on East Carson Street following a police chase.
Officials say the vehicle chase started in McKeesport on Wednesday evening and ended with a fiery crash on the South Side near the FBI's Pittsburgh office. There were four people in the vehicle that crashed. The driver is in critical condition, a passenger is in stable condition and the other two passengers have minor injuries.
East Carson Street is shut down between South 33rd Street and Becks Run Road.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.