4 injured after police chase ends in fiery crash on East Carson Street

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Four people were injured in a crash on East Carson Street following a police chase.

Four people were injured in a crash on East Carson Street following a police chase on Nov. 16, 2022. KDKA

Officials say the vehicle chase started in McKeesport on Wednesday evening and ended with a fiery crash on the South Side near the FBI's Pittsburgh office. There were four people in the vehicle that crashed. The driver is in critical condition, a passenger is in stable condition and the other two passengers have minor injuries.

East Carson Street is shut down between South 33rd Street and Becks Run Road.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story.

First published on November 16, 2022 / 9:18 PM

