Police chase leads to arrest in Wilkins Township

WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A person is in custody after sending police on a pursuit that ended in a crash in Wilkins Township.

It happened Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Brown Avenue and Roland Road.

The Wilkins Township Volunteer Fire Department said the suspect tried to run away from the scene after crashing the car they were driving.

Police were able to catch up with the person and arrest them.

Right now, there's no word on what started the chase.

First published on March 18, 2023 / 11:38 PM

