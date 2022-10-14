Watch CBS News
Police chase ends in crash on Liberty Bridge

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A police chase that began in Dormont ended in a crash on the Liberty Bridge early on Friday morning.

The car crashed on the Liberty Bridge near the ramp leading to the Boulevard of the Allies.

At least three people were taken by ambulance from the crash and one person was handcuffed once the chase concluded on the bridge.

We are awaiting more details and will update this story once they become available.

First published on October 14, 2022 / 5:45 AM

