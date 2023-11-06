Wanted Pittsburgh-area man with suspended license accused of leading police on chase, causing crash, then stealing dump truck

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man was arrested after police said he led troopers on a chase in Indiana County, caused a crash, ran away, then stole a dump truck.

Pennsylvania State Police said a trooper was on patrol on Route 119 northbound in Center Township, Indiana County, around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday when he tried to pull over a 2008 Chevrolet Aveo after learning that the driver, 34-year-old Terry Ely of Westmoreland City, was wanted and had a suspended driver's license.

Police said Ely, who also had a passenger in his car, didn't stop and sped away, taking the Wayne Avenue Exit. The chase continued onto Old Route 119 Highway South where police said the trooper saw Ely recklessly pass a vehicle on a curve.

The trooper lost sight of Ely but as he continued driving, police said he found a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Lockard Avenue Extension. The trooper saw two men running away and while the trooper managed to detain Ely's passenger, Ely got away.

During an investigation into the crash, police said they learned that Ely was trying to pass a Ford Ranger when he crashed into an oncoming Toyota Camry, also hitting the Ford Ranger. No one was injured.

While continuing to look for Ely, troopers said they learned Ely had gone to the nearby Martin's Diesel Garage and stolen an unlocked dump truck. Police said an in-cab camera and tracking device in the truck showed him driving it, and troopers were able to track it down to North Fifth Street and Burns Avenue in Indiana Borough.

Around 7 p.m., after a search of the passenger's home in Indiana, police said they found Ely and took him into custody. Troopers said he displayed signs of impairment and was taken to a hospital for injuries he got during the crash.

During a search of his vehicle, police said they found prescription medications and three stamp bags.

Ely is facing a slew of charges including fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, theft by unlawful taking, DUI, recklessly endangering another person and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with eight summary vehicle code violations, including operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license for DUI.

Ely is in the Indiana County Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 21.