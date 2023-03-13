Police called to incident between striking workers and delivery driver at Post-Gazette facility on the South Side

Police called to incident between striking workers and delivery driver at Post-Gazette facility on t

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The ongoing battle between the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and its striking workers took a physical turn over the weekend.

In fact, police were called to the company's newspaper depot on the city's South Side on Saturday night.

The Post-Gazette posted surveillance video on its website, saying it's from an independent security firm.

The video appears to show one picketer shouting at the delivery driver and gets closer to him.

You can see the driver and another picketer get into a scuffle and fall to the ground.

According to the Newspaper Guild, two striking workers were hurt, including one who has a broken jaw that required surgery.

A spokesperson for the newspaper said the driver's clothes were ripped and his cell phone went missing.