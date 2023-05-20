Police believe two Tennessee rape suspects may be in Pennsylvania

CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) - Police are putting the word out that two rape suspects from Tennessee might be in Pennsylvania.

Crimestoppers is asking for the public's help in finding Donjae Bell and Alvino Cornelious.

They believe that Cornelius may be in the Connellsville area but it's unknown if Bell is with him.

Police also believe the two men have information about a double homicide that happened at the same location as the rape.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police and you can learn more or submit a tip right here.